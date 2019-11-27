Pedal for a better tomorrow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To encourage cycling among public and check carbon emission levels Mo Cycle, State’s first public bicycle sharing system, has decided to introduce Mo Cycle passes. The pass will further ease first and last mile connectivity. One can avail the pass along with Mo Bus pass by paying `50 extra.

Mo Cycle, operated by Capital Region Urban Transport, celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday. Managing Director, CRUT, Arun Bothra said the first year journey was challenging as well as a learning experience for the team. “Citizens should understand that this initiative is funded by tax payer’s money. Theft and vandalism are hampering the project’s expansion,” he added.

In January, one lakh riders had registered with Mo Cycle app and now the number has increased to two lakh riders, while 3.5 lakh rides have been registered till November.‘Mo Cyclothon’ was organised to promote cycling and sustainable living with a message ‘Pedal today for better tomorrow’. Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman State Transport Authority, Sanjeeb Panda, CRUT General Manager (P&A) Dipti Mahapatro and others were present.