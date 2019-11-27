Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Vehicles older than 15 years to stay on road

The validity of registration for non-transport vehicles is 15 years from its date of registration and also renewable.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:02 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority has made it clear that vehicles older than 15 years will not be scraped. While the registration certificate of 15-year-old non-transport vehicles can now be renewed at regional transport offices, the announcement came as a big relief for the owners of such vehicles. An official communication stated there is no policy to scrap more than 15-year-old vehicles at present. The validity of registration for non-transport vehicles is 15 years from its date of registration and also renewable.

“However, the validity of registration of transport vehicle is valid as long as its fitness certificate is valid. The fitness certificate of such vehicles is also renewable,” the statement added. While neighbouring West Bengal Government has asked all its departments to dump vehicles older than 15 years and Bihar is contemplating to scrap such vehicles, people were apprehending that Odisha might go their way to check pollution.  Earlier, the Centre had sought State’s consent for setting up of Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility (AVSP) in the State.

