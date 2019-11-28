Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fog safety measures by East Coast Railway

With dense fog posing a challenge during night and early morning in various railway sections, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken up a number of initiatives to check mishaps.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:41 AM

East Coast Railway

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

While loco pilots have been instructed to regulate train speed depending on visibility conditions for the safety of passengers and train movement, several precautions have been taken along with counselling by railway officers and safety counsellors to cope with the situation.

A railway official said luminous and fluorescent strips have been painted on overhead equipment masts, level crossings and at busy traffic areas before an approaching ‘Stop Signal’ to warn the loco pilot.

“The safety department has given instructions to accord highest priority for safe train running during foggy weather. The loco pilots and guards have been instructed to run trains at such reduced speed in foggy weather as they may feel confident and comfortable, even if it means loss of punctuality to the train,” he said.

Meanwhile, ECoR has introduced cold weather patrolling system by deputing winter patrolman with proper training and monitoring.

Apart from this, surprise checks and footplate inspections are being done during late night and early morning hours at all sensitive places.

