Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha GST Bill passed amid protest from BJP

The Odisha Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2019 amid protest from members and walkout by Opposition BJP. 

Published: 28th November 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2019 amid protest from members and walkout by Opposition BJP. 

Leader of Congress legislature party Narasingh Mishra objected to the manner in which the Bill was introduced without circulating the original Act to the members.

Mishra said he will not oppose the Bill as the State Government has the brute majority to pass it without any discussion in the House.

Since the original Bill was passed in a similar manner, the Government has to go for repeated amendments. The amended Act will face a similar fate.

The Congress leader received support from ruling BJD member Amar Satpathy and deputy leader of the BJP in the Assembly Bishnu Sethy.

Since there is no urgency in passing the Bill, they requested Speaker SN Patro to refer it to the select committee for further scrutiny.

Introducing the Bill, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said certain amendments are required in Odisha GST Act as taxpayers are facing difficulties during filing of returns.

The Minister said amendments proposed in the Bill were discussed and approved in the GST council represented by Finance Ministers of states.

The Bill was passed in voice vote. Protesting the passing of the Bill, BJP members staged a walkout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niranjan Pujari Odisha GST Act Odisha gst bill 2019
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp