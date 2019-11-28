Odisha GST Bill passed amid protest from BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2019 amid protest from members and walkout by Opposition BJP.

Leader of Congress legislature party Narasingh Mishra objected to the manner in which the Bill was introduced without circulating the original Act to the members.

Mishra said he will not oppose the Bill as the State Government has the brute majority to pass it without any discussion in the House.

Since the original Bill was passed in a similar manner, the Government has to go for repeated amendments. The amended Act will face a similar fate.

The Congress leader received support from ruling BJD member Amar Satpathy and deputy leader of the BJP in the Assembly Bishnu Sethy.

Since there is no urgency in passing the Bill, they requested Speaker SN Patro to refer it to the select committee for further scrutiny.

Introducing the Bill, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said certain amendments are required in Odisha GST Act as taxpayers are facing difficulties during filing of returns.

The Minister said amendments proposed in the Bill were discussed and approved in the GST council represented by Finance Ministers of states.

The Bill was passed in voice vote. Protesting the passing of the Bill, BJP members staged a walkout.