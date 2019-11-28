Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha MLAs demand withdrawal of online token system for paddy procurement

Raising the issue during Zero Hour of the Assembly, BJD MLA from Bargarh Debesh Acharya said the farmers should not be put into unnecessary trouble in the name of transparency.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

paddy fields, farmers, paddy

The registration of only 93,000 out of 1.13 lakh farmers of the district has been verified, Acharya said tokens have been issued to only about 45,000 farmers till November 26. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the ruling BJD continue to push the State Government to withdraw the online token system for paddy procurement with a plea that the new system is causing inconvenience to farmers.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour of the Assembly, BJD MLA from Bargarh, Debesh Acharya said the farmers should not be put into unnecessary trouble in the name of transparency.

Alleging that registration of only 93,000 out of 1.13 lakh farmers of the district has been verified, Acharya said token have been issued to only about 45,000 farmers till November 26.

Claiming that only 1.8 lakh quintals of paddy have been procured so far, he said farmers of Hirakud command area will face serious problem to start Rabi cultivation if they are unable to sell their paddy by December 31.

Explaining the difficulties faced by farmers in receiving online token, Acharya said internet connectivity is a real issue in interior and hilly areas of the district. “How far is it justified to put farmers in trouble on the pretext of bringing transparency,” he questioned and demanded withdrawal of the online token system in the better interest of farmers.

BJD’s Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari said after sale of their first lot, farmers are not sure when they will get the next token to dispose of their residual paddy.

Padmapur MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha urged the Government to allow farmers sell their paddy without online token. He further alleged that rice millers are not paying the price of the gunny to farmers.

Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari, who along with Labour Minister Sushant Singh had persuaded the agitating farmers to call off their agitation against the new system, said the farmers are in a dilemma over the token system.

He urged the Government to take immediate steps to reissue tokens.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said if the old system is reintroduced it will open a floodgate of corruption.

Seeking the cooperation of the members, the Minister said Aadhaar-seeding and biometric identification is a must to keep middlemen away from the process.

He assured that the farmers will be given time and their paddy will be procured in phases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD MLA Bargarh Debesh Acharya Odisha paddy online token Odisha online token system Odisha paddy procurement
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp