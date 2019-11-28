Odisha's Utkal University gets three new projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three new projects were inaugurated during the foundation day celebration of Utkal University here on Wednesday. The projects include Academic Office of Centres of Excellence, Rural Technology Park and a new web portal of international office of the university.

The Academic Office of Centres of Excellence will manage six centres to be set up by the university under Rashtriya Uchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) fund.

The centres are Centre of Environment, Climate Change and Public Health, Global Centre of Rural Studies, Centre of Public Policy and Governance, Centre of Study of Unorganised Labour, Centre of North-East India Studies and Centre of Study of Languages, Literature and Culture.

While the Rural Technological Park will be a field of experiment on use of technology for sustainable development of rural areas in the State, the website will be a digital platform to connect with global community of students and faculties.

The projects were inaugurated by University Chancellor and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra in the presence of University Vice-Chancellor Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik.

Addressing the students, the Governor advised students to be ambassadors of social service and spread universal brotherhood.

Justice Mishra termed students as the spine of the university and future intelligentsia and advised them to develop intellectual humility.

The management, faculties and students of a university play an important role in building its character, he added. Prof Patnaik apprised the Chancellor about faculty crunch and sought Government’s patronage to compete well with private universities.

He said more than 100 faculty seats lying vacant in the university need to be filled up immediately to impart quality education and improve varsity’s academic performance. The projects unveiled on the foundation day will help university in promoting research works and improve its academic performance, he added.

Curtains came down on the five-day Platinum Jubilee celebration of the varsity which was also attended by Registrar of the University Dayanidhi Nayak.