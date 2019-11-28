Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha's Utkal University gets three new projects

The Academic Office of Centres of Excellence will manage six centres to be set up by the university under Rashtriya Uchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) fund.

Published: 28th November 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra presenting gold medal to a student during the Foundation Day celebration of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra presenting gold medal to a student during the Foundation Day celebration of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three new projects were inaugurated during the foundation day celebration of Utkal University here on Wednesday. The projects include Academic Office of Centres of Excellence, Rural Technology Park and a new web portal of international office of the university.

The Academic Office of Centres of Excellence will manage six centres to be set up by the university under Rashtriya Uchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) fund.

The centres are Centre of Environment, Climate Change and Public Health, Global Centre of Rural Studies, Centre of Public Policy and Governance, Centre of Study of Unorganised Labour, Centre of North-East India Studies and Centre of Study of Languages, Literature and Culture. 

While the Rural Technological Park will be a field of experiment on use of technology for sustainable development of rural areas in the State, the website will be a digital platform to connect with global community of students and faculties.

The projects were inaugurated by University Chancellor and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra in the presence of University Vice-Chancellor Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik.

Addressing the students, the Governor advised students to be ambassadors of social service and spread universal brotherhood.

Justice Mishra termed students as the spine of the university and future intelligentsia and advised them to develop intellectual humility.

The management, faculties and students of a university play an important role in building its character, he added. Prof Patnaik apprised the Chancellor about faculty crunch and sought Government’s patronage to compete well with private universities.

He said more than 100 faculty seats lying vacant in the university need to be filled up immediately to impart quality education and improve varsity’s academic performance. The projects unveiled on the foundation day will help university in promoting research works and improve its academic performance, he added.

Curtains came down on the five-day Platinum Jubilee celebration of the varsity which was also attended by Registrar of the University Dayanidhi Nayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Utkal University Utkal university projects
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp