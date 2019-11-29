Assembly furore over Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahy trip with female friends

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahy has landed himself in a soup for entertaining two female friends while on an official visit to Hyderabad on October 4 as the issue has snowballed into a controversy. The Odisha Assembly witnessed noisy scenes over the issue during zero hour with Opposition BJP and Congress members creating ruckus in the well of the House demanding the Minister’s resignation, forcing Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House several times and at last till 3 pm.

Raising the issue, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik said the Government funds should not be spent on friends of the Minister for entertainment. He said the Government should clarify on the matter immediately and ask him to put in his papers. The issue was also raised by Santosh Singh Saluja and Suresh Kumar Routray who demanded that the Minister should be asked to resign. They wanted to know the identity of the two women who accompanied the Minister and stayed in a five-star hotel.

The Speaker had to adjourn the House thrice amidst slogan shouting by the Opposition members in the well. The House was adjourned several times during the afternoon session with members remaining firm on their stand. Patro had to convene an all-party meeting to resolve deadlock.

Making a statement on the issue during the afternoon session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said the Minister had visited Hyderabad for a road show on October 4. However, no funds were spent by the Government for any person other than the Minister, he said.Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons outside the Assembly, the Minister said not a single penny has been spent from the Government exchequer and the OTDC is open to all for booking. “I have not violated any norms or rules,” he said.

Sources said two female friends had accompanied the Minister when he had gone to take part in a road show organised by Odisha Tourism in Hyderabad on October 4. The Minister had written to the Director of OTDC asking it to book tickets and accommodation for him and his female friends. The Minister stayed at Hotel Taj Krishna, even though he was not entitled for a five-star accommodation as per the TA Rules of the Government.