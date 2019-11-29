Habeas corpus plea rejected after 11 yrs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected a habeas corpus petition filed 11 years ago over missing of Indra Madhi, an elected Sarpanch of Chimtapalli panchayat in Malkanagiri district.

His son Chaitanya had filed the petition, a month after lodging an FIR at Malkangiri police station on his missing father on September 19, 2008. But the petition was not taken up till 2016.

During closure of proceedings in the case, it unfolded that Indra was missing since September 16, 2008 and on the information received from his son, police had taken all possible steps to trace him out. Even the High Court had monitored the same during pendency of the proceeding. The enquiry had not been closed. Most importantly, Indra was not taken into custody by police and illegal detention was not established.

Taking note of it, the two judge bench of Justice S K Mishra and Justice A K Mishra observed that, “Illegal confinement is the precondition to issue writ of habeas corpus. Though a writ of right, it is not a writ of course. This extraordinary remedy is not available against a missing person.”

“Now descending to the facts at hand, for the son petitioner, the missing of father is a disaster of epic proportion, but Law cannot grope in the dark. Stepping to conclusion, we record that the writ petition is not maintainable,” the bench ruled.

As the missing Indra Madhi had not been traced by the State officials responsible to protect life and liberty of a person under Article 21 of the Constitution, the State should pay compensation, it was submitted on behalf of the petitioner. The court however ruled that, “When the habeas corpus petition is not maintainable, the claim of compensation as advanced in course of argument for contravention of Article 21 of the Constitution of India does not arise in respect of a missing person.”