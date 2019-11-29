Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Konark, sand art festivals from Dec 1

The 30th edition of Konark Festival and eighth edition of International Sand Art Festival will be held at Konark from December 1 to 5.

Published: 29th November 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

A poster for Konark Festival being released by Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev at Pantha Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 30th edition of Konark Festival and eighth edition of International Sand Art Festival will be held at Konark from December 1 to 5.While Konark festival will be organised at the open air auditorium with the magnificent Sun Temple at the backdrop, sand art festival has been planned on the pristine Chandrabhaga beach, nearly three km from the temple.

The five-day twin annual events will showcase best of India’s traditional and classical dance forms and sand art of renowned sculptors besides offering interesting insights into the rich cultural heritage of the country.Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said “Balinese Dance Group from Indonesia will be the main attraction of the festival this year. Widya Budaya Group from Bali will perform at the dance carnival on December 2 adding to the appeal of the event that has few parallels.  

Bhubaneswar-based Srjan will perform on the opening day followed by Kathak by Guru Shama Bhate and Group from Pune, Jayaprabha Menon and her troupe from New Delhi will perform Mohiniyattam on December 3. Performances on all the days will be held between 6 pm and 8.30 pm.

As many as 123 sand sculptors, including 14 from outside State and 30 women, will participate in the sand art festival. One each sculptor from the US, Ireland, Denmark, Russia, Canada, Togo and Sri Lanka will also participate. Chief curator and brand ambassador of the sand art festival Sudarsan Pattnaik said for the first time two artists with disabilities will participate and group of 10 sculptors will create a huge sculpture, a first of its kind in the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp