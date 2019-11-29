Konark, sand art festivals from Dec 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 30th edition of Konark Festival and eighth edition of International Sand Art Festival will be held at Konark from December 1 to 5.While Konark festival will be organised at the open air auditorium with the magnificent Sun Temple at the backdrop, sand art festival has been planned on the pristine Chandrabhaga beach, nearly three km from the temple.

The five-day twin annual events will showcase best of India’s traditional and classical dance forms and sand art of renowned sculptors besides offering interesting insights into the rich cultural heritage of the country.Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said “Balinese Dance Group from Indonesia will be the main attraction of the festival this year. Widya Budaya Group from Bali will perform at the dance carnival on December 2 adding to the appeal of the event that has few parallels.

Bhubaneswar-based Srjan will perform on the opening day followed by Kathak by Guru Shama Bhate and Group from Pune, Jayaprabha Menon and her troupe from New Delhi will perform Mohiniyattam on December 3. Performances on all the days will be held between 6 pm and 8.30 pm.

As many as 123 sand sculptors, including 14 from outside State and 30 women, will participate in the sand art festival. One each sculptor from the US, Ireland, Denmark, Russia, Canada, Togo and Sri Lanka will also participate. Chief curator and brand ambassador of the sand art festival Sudarsan Pattnaik said for the first time two artists with disabilities will participate and group of 10 sculptors will create a huge sculpture, a first of its kind in the event.