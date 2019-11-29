Oppn parties rally to hail CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare display of solidarity, Opposition BJP and Congress heaped praises on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his endeavour to host the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time in the State.A day after the Chief Minister announced that Odisha has been picked up for hosting the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup at a function here, leader of Congress Legislature Party in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra moved a resolution to express the gratitude of the House to Naveen and his Government for making the State proud at international level.

“It’s a matter of great pride for the country, especially Odisha, that International Hockey Federation has once again given the responsibility of organising an international tournament to the State Government. Every Odia feels proud for this achievement,” the resolution said.Despite being one of the backward districts of the State, Sundargarh has produced many hockey players of international repute who have brought laurels, Mishra said.

Noting that there are many such sporting talents in the State, Mishra made a strong plea to the Government to scout and train them by developing sports infrastructure at block level.Making a special reference to the Government’s move to lay new turfs in all 17 blocks of Sundargarh, Mishra appealed for similar facilities in other blocks of Western Odisha, including Balangir.

Supporting the resolution, deputy leader of BJP-LP Bishnu Charan Sethi said the State feels proud of producing many international talents like Michael Kindo, Sylvanus Dung Dung and Dilip Tirkey to name a few. He, however, regretted that a sport like hockey has not received the kind of attention given to cricket. Similar is the fate of football, he said and urged the Government to extend institutional support for the game in the State.

Lending support to Sethi, senior Congress leader Suresh Routray appealed the Government to organise football tournament by inviting international teams. Minister of Sports Tusharkanti Behera spoke about the many initiatives taken by the State Government to promote sporting activities in the state.He said astro turfs will be laid out in Sundergarh district in line with Bhubaneswar Kalinga stadium so that local aspiring hockey players can practice and hone their skills.