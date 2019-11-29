Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Oppn parties rally to hail CM

Noting that there are many such sporting talents in the State, Mishra made a strong plea to the Government to scout and train them by developing sports infrastructure at block level.

Published: 29th November 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a rare display of solidarity, Opposition BJP and Congress heaped praises on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his endeavour to host the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time in the State.A day after the Chief Minister announced that Odisha has been picked up for hosting the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup at a function here, leader of Congress Legislature Party in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra moved a resolution to express the gratitude of the House to Naveen and his Government for making the State proud at international level.

“It’s a matter of great pride for the country, especially Odisha, that International Hockey Federation has once again given the responsibility of organising an international tournament to the State Government. Every Odia feels proud for this achievement,” the resolution said.Despite being one of the backward districts of the State, Sundargarh has produced many hockey players of international repute who have brought laurels, Mishra said.

Noting that there are many such sporting talents in the State, Mishra made a strong plea to the Government to scout and train them by developing sports infrastructure at block level.Making a special reference to the Government’s move to lay new turfs in all 17 blocks of Sundargarh, Mishra appealed for similar facilities in other blocks of Western Odisha, including Balangir.

Supporting the resolution, deputy leader of BJP-LP Bishnu Charan Sethi said the State feels proud of producing many international talents like Michael Kindo, Sylvanus Dung Dung and Dilip Tirkey to name a few. He, however, regretted that a sport like hockey has not received the kind of attention given to cricket. Similar is the fate of football, he said and urged the Government to extend institutional support for the game in the State.

Lending support to Sethi, senior Congress leader Suresh Routray appealed the Government to organise football tournament by inviting international teams. Minister of Sports Tusharkanti Behera spoke about the many initiatives taken by the State Government to promote sporting activities in the state.He said astro turfs will be laid out in Sundergarh district in line with Bhubaneswar Kalinga stadium so that local aspiring hockey players can practice and hone their skills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp