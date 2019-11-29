Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Poor infra support grounded  State’s Potato Mission: CAG

Lack of cold storages, quality potato seeds and late planting main causes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The much-hyped State Potato Mission, that was launched in 2015-16 to achieve self sufficiency in potato production by 2017-18, failed due to lack of institutional support to farmers. This was pointed out by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its latest audit report on the State Finance ending March 2018.“The fact remained that inadequate utilisation of funds, failure to provide incentives and support to farmers led to non-implementation of Potato Mission,” said the CAG report said.

The State Government had set a target to increase the area for potato cultivation from 15,000 hectare (ha) in 2015-16 to 60,000 hectare over three years period to achieve production of 11.25 lakh MT by 2017-18.
The area expansion proposed under the mission for Kharif and Rabi seasons was 30,000 ha for 2015-16, 45,000 ha for 2016-17 and 60,000 ha for 2017-18. 

The mission implemented through Directorate of Horticulture had promised to provide incentives to farmers undertaking large-scale potato cultivation in cluster, for production of potato seeds and increase the cold storage capacity. Though the State Government made a budgetary allocation of `130 crore in the mission period, it could utilise only `26.65 crore.

In 2015-16, the budget provision was `50 crore while fund utilisation was `24.05 crore. In the second year, a provision of `60 crore was made in the budget but only `15 crore was released to the Directorate which could utilise `2.60 crore.As the Mission failed to take up, the budgetary support was reduced to `20 crore in 2017-18 and the entire fund remained unutilised. 

However, the Task Force constituted by the State Government had estimated a total financial implication of `544.32 crore over three years up to 2017-18 fiscal. The State Government had planned to construct 55 cold storages under the Mission to augment the storage capacity. “The department could establish only 23 cold storages resulting in a shortfall of 58.18 pc in storage capacity,” the audit report said.

However, the Directorate of Horticulture said the Mission target could not be achieved due to non-receipt of proposals for establishment of cold storages by private promoters, non-availability of quality potato seeds, high cost of seeds and late planting of the tuber.Ironically, the Government has made a token budgetary provision of ` one crore in the current year’s budget for potato cultivation.

