Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New policy to resolve technical education crisis: AICTE chief

In the reformed examination system, 30 per cent of the questions will be from textbooks and the rest 70 per cent will centre around innovation and creativity among other things, he said.

Published: 30th November 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe with other guests at the national conference at SOA University in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe with other guests at the national conference at SOA University in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed National Education Policy (NEP) has all the ingredients to address issues affecting technical education in the country, said Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe on Friday. 

Attending the national conference on “Crisis in Technical Education” at SOA University as chief guest, Sahasrabudhe said focus today is more on quantity and less on quality. “NEP will address this issue as the new policy would focus on examination reforms.”

In the reformed examination system, 30 per cent of the questions will be from textbooks and the rest 70 per cent will centre around innovation and creativity among other things, he said.

Sahasrabudhe emphasised on the need for a collaboration between industries and technical institutions to create socially responsible skilled manpower.

He also stressed on revision of curriculum to make it relevant to suit the need of the day. “Around 40 per cent of the jobs available in several domains today would disappear making it imperative for the system to train students accordingly,” he said. 

The AICTE Chairman said good infrastructure and enrolment of students alone will not ensure quality technical education if the teaching-learning process is not given attention.

Former Chairman of AICTE and Chairman of SOA Advisory Board Prof Damodar Acharya said shortage of competent faculty, inability of the system to produce skilled, competent and employable graduates had eroded the attractiveness of engineering, management, pharmacy and architecture education.

The two-day conference was jointly organised by SOA and Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), New Delhi, as part of 49th ISTE National Annual Faculty Convention.

Six eminent persons from the world of technical education in India including Prof MK Surappa and PM Khodke were inducted as honorary fellows of ISTE on the occasion. SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Amit Banerjee also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aicte Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp