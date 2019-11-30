Pressure mounts on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for dismissal of Tourism Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pressure mounted on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday for the removal of Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi with the Opposition BJP and Congress demanding his dismissal for allegedly taking two female friends along during an official visit to Hyderabad on October 4.

The two Opposition criticised the Government for giving a clean chit to Panigrahi in the Assembly on Thursday despite evidence against him. Stating that the Minister should be immediately sacked for alleged misuse of his position and public money, senior BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi said he had evidence to challenge the clean chit given to him.

“The Government has given a clean chit to MoS Tourism even when there is evidence against him. We were not given an opportunity to challenge the Government’s claim in the Assembly yesterday,” the BJP’s deputy leader in the House told mediapersons here.

Alleging that the Government adjourned the Assembly sine die to avoid a confrontation on the matter with the Opposition, Sethi claimed that he has evidence to show that the Tourism department had booked flight tickets and hotel rooms for the two women accompanying the Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress also demanded that the Government should reveal the expenditure details of Panigrahi’s Hyderabad trip.

“As per reports, Rs 49,989 was paid to book flight tickets for the Minister and his two female friends. Let the Government reveal the details of his travel expenditure,” Congress leader Satya Prakash Nayak told reporters. Nayak questioned why Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha gave clarification in the Assembly on the issue instead of the Tourism Minister.

The ruling BJD, however, defended the MoS Tourism, saying he was not answerable to the Opposition. “The Minister need not take permission from the Opposition parties before taking his friends out on a trip,” said Government chief whip Pramila Mallick. She, however, did not clarify if Panigrahi took the two female friends with him to Hyderabad.

On Thursday, the Assembly had witnessed noisy scenes and frequent adjournments as Congress demanded resignation of Panigrahi over the matter after deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja raised the issue.

Making a statement in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said no money was spent from the state’s exchequer for his friends. “There has been no expenditure from the state exchequer for others,” he said.

Panigrahi also asserted that he did not violate any law during his trip.

“Let me clarify that not a single pie has been spent from the state exchequer,” the Minister had told reporters.