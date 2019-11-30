Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Pressure mounts on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for dismissal of Tourism Minister

Minister accused of taking two female friends along on an official visit to Hyderabad

Published: 30th November 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pressure mounted on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday for the removal of Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi with the Opposition BJP and Congress demanding his dismissal for allegedly taking two female friends along during an official visit to Hyderabad on October 4.

The two Opposition criticised the Government for giving a clean chit to Panigrahi in the Assembly on Thursday despite evidence against him. Stating that the Minister should be immediately sacked for alleged misuse of his position and public money, senior BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi said he had evidence to challenge the clean chit given to him.

“The Government has given a clean chit to MoS Tourism even when there is evidence against him. We were not given an opportunity to challenge the Government’s claim in the Assembly yesterday,” the BJP’s deputy leader in the House told mediapersons here.

Alleging that the Government adjourned the Assembly sine die to avoid a confrontation on the matter with the Opposition, Sethi claimed that he has evidence to show that the Tourism department had booked flight tickets and hotel rooms for the two women accompanying the Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress also demanded that the Government should reveal the expenditure details of Panigrahi’s Hyderabad trip.

“As per reports, Rs 49,989 was paid to book flight tickets for the Minister and his two female friends. Let the Government reveal the details of his travel expenditure,” Congress leader Satya Prakash Nayak told reporters. Nayak questioned why Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha gave clarification in the Assembly on the issue instead of the Tourism Minister.

The ruling BJD, however, defended the MoS Tourism, saying he was not answerable to the Opposition. “The Minister need not take permission from the Opposition parties before taking his friends out on a trip,” said Government chief whip Pramila Mallick. She, however, did not clarify if Panigrahi took the two female friends with him to Hyderabad.

On Thursday, the Assembly had witnessed noisy scenes and frequent adjournments as Congress demanded resignation of Panigrahi over the matter after deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja raised the issue.

Making a statement in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said no money was spent from the state’s exchequer for his friends. “There has been no expenditure from the state exchequer for others,” he said.
Panigrahi also asserted that he did not violate any law during his trip.

“Let me clarify that not a single pie has been spent from the state exchequer,” the Minister had told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp