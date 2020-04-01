STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

276 temporary camps for stranded workers

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena has written to all Collectors to arrange temporary shelter and food for the stranded migrant labourers.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded migrant workers sleep under a flyover next to the railway tracks. | pti

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has opened 276 temporary camps to take care of workers from other States stranded in Odisha following the nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight. Announcing this, Chief Spokesperson of COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi on Tuesday said till now 19,388 workers have been sheltered in these temporary camps.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena has written to all Collectors to arrange temporary shelter and food for the stranded migrant labourers.They have been asked to make necessary arrangements for providing food (hot cooked meals and dry ready-to-eat) to all migrant labourers at `60 per adult per day and `45 per child (up to 12 years) a day. “The cost towards this food arrangement shall be met out of State Disaster Response Fund,” he said.

The SRC-issued guidelines for maintenance of daily register on provision of food for the migrant workers stranded in different parts of the State due to the lockdown.Meanwhile, the State Government has also started an exercise to contact workers from Odisha stranded in other States. More than 1.2 lakh workers from Odisha are stranded in States like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Telangana.
The 20-line call centre in the city has so far received nearly 5,200 calls, including 200 from groups having 100-plus persons.

Bagchi said a response team with 12 senior officials has been constituted and it is coordinating all relief activities for the stranded migrant workers from Odisha. Briefing mediapersons after presiding over a high-level meeting at Loka Seva Bhavan here on Tuesday, Principal Secretary in Home department Sanjeev Chopra said the State Government has reached out to 40,000 of 1.5 lakh non-resident Odias.
Stating that State control room has so far received about 5,200 distress calls, Chopra said nodal officers appointed for all States to assist Odias are constantly updating the Government on them. “As of now, 230 groups with more than 100 Odias have been identified, of which a majority of them are residing in Delhi NCR, Gujarat and Mumbai,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Government COVID-19 stranded workers
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp