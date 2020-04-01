Sanitisation: Public spaces get chemical wash in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after initiating drive to disinfect slums, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday carried out chemical disinfectant wash of public places and establishments of the Capital to prevent coronavirus spread.

The civic body, in coordination with the Odisha Fire Service personnel, sprayed sodium hypochlorite at public places and buildings along major roads to ensure better sanitation and hygienic condition in the city.

Three fire tenders were engaged for disinfectant spray at Bapuji Nagar and Janpath, while five fire tenders were deployed to cover CRP Square, Fire Station Square, Siripur Square and Ganga Nagar Square and Baramunda bus station on the day. The civic body also started fogging activities across the city.

BMC Deputy Commissioner for sanitation Subhendu Mallick said, the sanitation drive will continue till the end of the lockdown period. All major roads, streets and establishments will be disinfected with the chemical spray in the first phase, he added.Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary is monitoring the drive.