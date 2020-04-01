Sanitiser manufacturing unit unearthed in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Officials of Directorate of Drugs Control and Special Task Force of Commissionerate Police on Monday unearthed an illegal sanitiser manufacturing unit at Jharpara here. The joint team conducted a raid at the manufacturing unit and seized handwash, sanitisers and huge quantity of raw materials worth around Rs 3 lakh.

Drugs Controller in-charge Mamina Patnaik said the unit was manufacturing handwash and sanitisers for the last several days without any valid licence. Taking advantage of the short supply of these items, the manufacturer had already marketed some of its products, she said.

“Though the person had obtained factory licence for manufacturing cleaning chemicals, he had no authorisation for preparing sanitisers and handwash. A case has been registered against its owner on charges of violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” she said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has started issuing trade licence for distilleries, bottling plants and drugs manufacturing units. At least 10 licences have been issued in the last few days.