STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Techie duo customises help for City’s elderly

An intern, who works for the firm, has been assigned the task of communicating with the callers while the rest works from home on regular software development projects of the firm.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the despair, there are Good Samaritans who are trying to bring positivity to people’s lives. City-based techies, Janmejaya Mohapatra and Girish Prasad Sahu, are among those who are ensuring doorstep delivery of grocery, vegetables and medicines to the elderly in this hour of dire need.

Founders of a tech firm, the duo has collaborated with offline retail outlets and a few e-platforms in the city to prioritise the delivery of commodities to people above 60 years of age. And, they don’t make money out of the initiative.

“We just act as facilitators for the elderly customers and connect them to the stores. In most cases, the elderly customers aren’t gadget-friendly. They falter and stop mid-stride,” said Janmejaya.

Using resources of their firm, the duo developed a website www.covid19help.live in a day’s time. Operational since last Monday, the website acts as an interface between elderly people or their children, volunteers and voluntary organisations.

When a person logs in to the website - seeking help for delivery of essentials - he or she is asked to feed in basic information into the database. Next, the firm’s representative calls them up to verify credentials.
“At this stage, we interact with the person to confirm if his or her case is critical. Because we don’t deliver or seek help from our collaborators for other customers. Thereafter, we place their requirements before the stores and prioritize their orders. Sometimes, even we go out for delivery,” said Girish.

An intern, who works for the firm, has been assigned the task of communicating with the callers while the rest works from home on regular software development projects of the firm. So far, the duo claimed to have catered to 80 elderly people. “We facilitate the delivery of two to three persons a day,” he added. Recently, the duo added a new feature to the website to connect migrants or destitute with voluntary organisations.

The website is a blessing for the likes of 34-year-old Bengaluru-based software professional Jitendriya Dash who availed the service recently for helping his 64-year-old parents, residing near Ravi Talkies here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Good Samaritans
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp