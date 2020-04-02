STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chicken biryani feast for stray dogs in Bhubaneswar amid COVID-19 lockdown

It is part of the feeding programme which the State Government launched for stray dogs and cattle, and other animals in municipal corporations and municipalities during the lockdown period.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:48 AM

Workers of BMC feeding stray dogs in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the COVID-19 lockdown left them struggling for food for more than a week, it’s now biryani time for street dogs of the city as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, served the delicacy to the strays.

“We had planned to serve khichdi to stray dogs but feared they wouldn’t eat it. We switched to chicken biryani which was prepared and served,” said BMC Deputy Commissioner Shyam Sundar Sethi. Apart from chicken, soya chunks are also added to the biryani which was prepared at the sub-divisional veterinary office in Saheed Nagar from where the food was taken to other places to feed the street dogs.

Sethi said three teams, comprising three BMC staff and a veterinary doctor, have been formed for North, South East and South West zones of the city for the purpose. The teams served the food twice at 8 am and 4 pm on the day. They also carried two drums of water on the vehicles for the stray animals. The civic body will feed at least 10,000 street dogs every day, sources said.

The municipal corporation has also started feeding stray bulls. “We will try to give fodder to at least 1,000 stray bulls every day during the lockdown,” a BMC official said. The government is providing `20,000 per day to the civic body for the purpose. The remaining expenses will be borne by the BMC on its own, officials said and added that individuals and organisations, who wish to provide food to the stray animals, have been requested to contact them.

As per the social distancing SOP, only BMC teams will feed the stray animals and those wishing to provide food should contact the civic authorities in advance in this regard. Frontline civil society organisation, People for Animal, is actively involved in this initiative, the officials said.

