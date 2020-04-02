STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Non-veg love beats social distancing in Bhubaneswar

The fish market of Unit-4 was shifted to nearby Patel Marg to control crowd but the restriction on more than seven persons gathering at one place was ignored.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing ignored at Patel Marg where Unit-IV fish market was shifted in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For many Wednesday holds a special place in the week because it is the day to relish non-vegetarian food. And to make purchases, people turn up in large numbers at markets. That is exactly what happened on the day as people showed up in big numbers at non-vegetarian markets of the City, throwing warnings and precautions to the wind.

The fish market of Unit-4 was shifted to nearby Patel Marg to control crowd but the restriction on more than seven persons gathering at one place was ignored, posing a challenge for police, civic as well as health officials.

“We faced difficulties in ensuring social distancing protocol among consumers in the market last week. Anticipating similar problem this week, we shifted it to Patel Marg,” said Anshuman Rath, BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner.

However, with some buyers not following the social distancing norms, both police and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials had to keep a watch on the market throughout the day. Apart from fish market, a BMC team launched a crackdown at Saheed Nagar market on Wednesday evening after getting information that some vegetable vendors are not following social distancing norms.

“To prevent gathering we had shifted some of the vegetable vendors from Saheed Nagar market to the road in front of Ramadevi University. However, defying the order, a few of them have again started doing business within the market,” said BMC Zonal Enforcement Inspector PK Jena.

The social distance norm is yet to be practised by some of the grocery storekeepers and people in Jharpada, Bomikhal and GGP-Canal road too. There is also frequent movement of two-wheelers in some stretches of the canal road during evening, between 6 and 7 pm, which needs to be checked, pointed out some locals.

Police and BMC officials, meanwhile, said the enforcement will be tightened further. “We have already launched a drive in public areas and markets to seize two-wheelers to ensure social distancing is practiced properly,” said a senior cop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp