Non-veg love beats social distancing in Bhubaneswar

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For many Wednesday holds a special place in the week because it is the day to relish non-vegetarian food. And to make purchases, people turn up in large numbers at markets. That is exactly what happened on the day as people showed up in big numbers at non-vegetarian markets of the City, throwing warnings and precautions to the wind.

The fish market of Unit-4 was shifted to nearby Patel Marg to control crowd but the restriction on more than seven persons gathering at one place was ignored, posing a challenge for police, civic as well as health officials.

“We faced difficulties in ensuring social distancing protocol among consumers in the market last week. Anticipating similar problem this week, we shifted it to Patel Marg,” said Anshuman Rath, BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner.

However, with some buyers not following the social distancing norms, both police and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials had to keep a watch on the market throughout the day. Apart from fish market, a BMC team launched a crackdown at Saheed Nagar market on Wednesday evening after getting information that some vegetable vendors are not following social distancing norms.

“To prevent gathering we had shifted some of the vegetable vendors from Saheed Nagar market to the road in front of Ramadevi University. However, defying the order, a few of them have again started doing business within the market,” said BMC Zonal Enforcement Inspector PK Jena.

The social distance norm is yet to be practised by some of the grocery storekeepers and people in Jharpada, Bomikhal and GGP-Canal road too. There is also frequent movement of two-wheelers in some stretches of the canal road during evening, between 6 and 7 pm, which needs to be checked, pointed out some locals.

Police and BMC officials, meanwhile, said the enforcement will be tightened further. “We have already launched a drive in public areas and markets to seize two-wheelers to ensure social distancing is practiced properly,” said a senior cop.