Bhubaneswar sees low-key Ram Navami celebrations amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ram Navami celebrations in different temples of the city were a low key affair due to the lockdown. Temples were closed for devotees on the day.

A significant day in the religious calendar of Ram Mandir along Janpath in the city, the celebrations on Thursday were limited to the temple staff and priests in adherence to the Government advisory on social distancing. Only two priests with help from some staff completed the rituals.

The main gates remained locked and the entire premises wore a deserted look throughout the day, with just a few security guards and police guarding the entrance to ensure strict implementation of the Government directive. Last year on this day, more than a lakh people had visited the temple.

"This is the most significant festival of the temple. Such thing had never happened in the 41-year history of the temple. The temple had not remained closed even during the cyclones," said temple manager Mahavir Prasad Sharma.