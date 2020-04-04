STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ambulance service doubled in Twin City during curfew

Some pharmacies identified by the authorities will also remain open during the shutdown period, he added.

Published: 04th April 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 48-hour total lockdown in effect till Sunday night and a rise in COVID-19 cases, Commissionerate Police has doubled the capacity of emergency services in the Twin City. Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said the number of ambulances in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has been increased. In case of any medical emergency, an ambulance will visit the patient’s residence and he/she will be shifted to a hospital.He urged citizens to practise telemedicine and dial the Government’s helpline number 104.

“If a doctor feels that a patient is required to visit him/her, then they will inform the police via control room who in turn will facilitate the movement of the patient,” said the Police Commissioner.
Meanwhile, all hospitals will continue to function and their staff can commute with the passes issued by police to them earlier. However, the hospitals have been requested to keep all their outpatient departments closed.

“Patients needing immediate medical assistance can be rushed to Government and private hospitals by dialing 108 or the telephone numbers of other healthcare institutions,” said a police officer.

All patients with scheduled dialysis or any other urgent medical procedure will be allowed to proceed after they dial 100 and receive an emergency pass SMS from the police. All pharmacies attached with hospitals will remain open, he said.

Some pharmacies identified by the authorities will also remain open during the shutdown period, he added.
This apart, petrol pumps and shops providing essential items in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will remain closed during the period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ambulance
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp