Ambulance service doubled in Twin City during curfew

BHUBANESWAR: With 48-hour total lockdown in effect till Sunday night and a rise in COVID-19 cases, Commissionerate Police has doubled the capacity of emergency services in the Twin City. Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said the number of ambulances in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has been increased. In case of any medical emergency, an ambulance will visit the patient’s residence and he/she will be shifted to a hospital.He urged citizens to practise telemedicine and dial the Government’s helpline number 104.

“If a doctor feels that a patient is required to visit him/her, then they will inform the police via control room who in turn will facilitate the movement of the patient,” said the Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, all hospitals will continue to function and their staff can commute with the passes issued by police to them earlier. However, the hospitals have been requested to keep all their outpatient departments closed.

“Patients needing immediate medical assistance can be rushed to Government and private hospitals by dialing 108 or the telephone numbers of other healthcare institutions,” said a police officer.

All patients with scheduled dialysis or any other urgent medical procedure will be allowed to proceed after they dial 100 and receive an emergency pass SMS from the police. All pharmacies attached with hospitals will remain open, he said.

Some pharmacies identified by the authorities will also remain open during the shutdown period, he added.

This apart, petrol pumps and shops providing essential items in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will remain closed during the period.