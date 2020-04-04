STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shutdown triggers panic,distancing goes for a toss

BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikanta Patnaik had to intervene in some Omfed stores to prevent panic buying.

A massive crowd waits at the entrance of Unit-1 vegetable market on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Throwing socials distancing cautions to the wind, people of the State Capital rushed to markets and nearby stores within hours of Odisha Government’s announcement to impose 48 hours complete shutdown in Bhubaneswar which triggered panic buying.

Fearing a situation like Surya Nagar where the Government blocked all entry and exit points and closed down all shops, people came out in a hurry and indulged in frenzied buying. At Unit-1 market, consumers were seen jostling and pushing one another to buy vegetables. Though police and officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) were present to regulate functioning of the market, their number was not enough to control the crowd. Even as the civic body had raised awareness among people to not resort to panic buying, it hardly had any impact.

Notification of BMC announcing opening of limited number of medicine stores in the City and the subsequent detection of three Covid-19 patients from Bomikhal area in the evening worsened the situation.
The 8 pm deadline for essential shops to down their shutters for the curfew aggravated the situation. Some malls and grocery stores were also overcrowded. Shops were seen selling groceries to consumers with shutters half down after they were asked to close down to regulate crowd.

BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikanta Patnaik had to intervene in some Omfed stores to prevent panic buying. “All 12 enforcement squads of BMC were in action to regulate crowd and prevent panic buying,” Patnaik said. He said the teams will visit different parts of the City for next two days to ensure that all shops and establishments follow the shutdown order. They will also ensure that citizens also follow the norms. “Those not following the shutdown order will be taken by the squads to the quarantine facilities created by the Government at OUAT,” Patnaik said.

A senior police officer acknowledged that carrying out enforcement of social distancing was difficult for them in the last few days as some citizens continued to violate the lockdown order. Stringent action will be taken against people violating the shutdown order, he added.

