STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

This Odisha autorickshaw driver now sells veggies to make ends meet

A number of individuals, dependent of daily income to meet day-to-day needs of their family, have now switched professions to eke out a living during this crisis.

Published: 04th April 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bigyan Prabha Gantayat selling vegetables at Satya Nagar on Friday | Express

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Struggling to manage two meals for their family during the lockdown, people from economically weaker groups in the Capital are now compelled to look for alternatives to survive in these testing times.A number of individuals, dependent of daily income to meet day-to-day needs of their family, have now switched professions to eke out a living during this crisis.

Bigyan Prabha Gantayat, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, is now a vegetable seller near Satya Nagar flyover. “The owner of the auto-rickshaw took away the vehicle from me after the lockdown was imposed. Though some voluntary organisations offered dry food and ration for some days, it was not sufficient and I had to do something to make ends meet for my family,” Gantayat said. He manages to earn `200 to `300 a day by selling vegetables. “Though it is only half of what I used to earn driving auto-rickshaw, I have to understand the situation and adjust,” he added.

Like Gantayat, Basant Kumar Bisoyi is another auto driver who is now selling vegetables on the City streets for a living. “Apart from making ends meet, I also have a loan to repay for which I decided to sell vegetables,” said Bisoyi, the sole bread-earner of his family.

Apart from vegetables, some people from the lower income groups have also stared selling fruits and groceries to earn livelihood. Bisoyi said many of his friends are selling essentials in different localities to earn the bread and butter of their family.

Besides, youths who were working in malls and stores are also opting for home delivery service which has been allowed during the lockdown period to provide essentials to households at their doorstep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
autoricksaw driver coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp