Day 1 of 48-hr shutdown peaceful in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The 48-hour total shutdown remained largely peaceful in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak on Saturday. Police detained at least 170 persons in Bhubaneswar on Saturday for the violation of shutdown orders. However, they were let off in the evening after being issued a stringent warning not to step out of their houses, unless they have any medical emergency. The shutdown ends on Sunday 8 pm. Nayapalli, Chandrasekharpur and Infocity police stations detained over 10 violators each, while remaining offenders were detained by other police stations in the city.

“The violators did not have any valid reason to move around in the city. Some of them faked that they wanted to buy eggs,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station. Persons having medical emergency were allowed. “Some persons contacted us to know whether the patients having scheduled dialysis can proceed and they were allowed,” said a police officer of Infocity police station. All the essential items stores, most of the medicine stores, apart from those identified by the authorities, and petrol pumps remained closed on the day.

“The enforcement of shutdown was successful and most of the citizens cooperated with us,” said Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi. He also requested everyone to follow the shutdown orders seriously for their as well as their family members’ safety. In Cuttack, police had resorted to mild baton charge against violators of the shutdown after 8 pm on Friday while on Saturday almost all the citizens of Millennium City remained indoors.

While about 50 platoons of police force were deployed in the Capital to enforce the shutdown, movement of goods vehicles was not restricted.Most of the lanes, bylanes and parts of major roads were barricaded to restrict any unwanted movement. The city police could also be seen holding placards near Jaydev Vihar with messages like ‘cooperate with cops to fight coronavirus, stay home, stay safe, among others.Meanwhile, Odisha Police has registered 245 cases for violation of Covid-19 guidelines in the last 24 hours.

Bomikhal disinfected

Bhubaneswar: A day after three Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Bomikhal here, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation with the help of fire personnel on Saturday disinfected the entire area. As many as four fire tenders were engaged during the day to spray sodium hypochlorite solution in the area. Mechanical sweeping was also carried out in Bomikhal and its surroundings. Disinfectant was sprayed on the roads starting from CCD lane near Ekamra Talkies to Canal Road in Jharpada, Canal Road to Durga Puja Mandap and DCB Bank Square to CCD lane. The civic body also carried out the sanitation drive in major thoroughfares and areas across the city. “We have issued passes to 3,000 workers to ensure uninterrupted sanitation work,” officials of the civic body said.

