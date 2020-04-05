Odisha: Gautam Nagar residents asked to be in home quarantine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Authorities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday asked people in Gautam Nagar and Court area in the city to come forward if they have come in contact with their postman, who has tested positive for COVID-19. BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury said the positive case detected in Puri district is a postman working in BJB Nagar Sub-Post Office and his service zone consists of Gautam Nagar and Court area.

The man had distributed letters during the lockdown period after returning from New Delhi on March 10. “Whoever has come in contact with the postman has to stay in home quarantine for at least 14 days from the date of contact and get themselves registered with the State control room. People must call 104 immediately if they develop any symptom for further test and subsequent treatment,” he said.