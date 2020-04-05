‘Think positive’ mantra of Odisha's first COVID-19 survivor

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adequate attention by doctors, medication, positive thinking and faith on God helped Odisha’s first COVID-19 positive patient defeat the virus. The 33-year-old researcher, who was under treatment at Capital Hospital has recovered and discharged after a 20-day battle with the infection. The researcher, who also works in an event management firm in Italy, believes to have contracted the virus during his journey to India by air. But, his usual practice of traditional therapy like drinking warm water, yoga and pranayam helped him boost immunity throughout the period. “I was a bit nervous until the test report came. My first report was negative.

The virus was detected during the second test. Doctors made me comfortable saying that the disease is curable. I followed their advice and studied different research papers on my mobile phone to keep myself motivated,” he said. Narrating his experience, the youth, a resident of Bhubaneswar, said he would practice yoga and pranayam regularly and sing bhajans of Lord Jagannath to boost his self-confidence during his stay in hospital. He was all praise for the doctors and caregivers at the hospital.

“They were like angles in my life. They never let me feel alone and always filled me with positive energy. Though I was under stress towards the end, I felt relaxed after I tested negative in the test post 14 -day isolation. One should not panic at all as it will only affect the immunity,” he said. With the number of positive cases witnessing a three-fold rise in the last two days, the researcher advised people to remain indoors and follow the lockdown norms strictly. If anybody develops any flu symptoms, he or she needs to come forward instead of overlooking or hiding and get tested.

“Milan in Italy where I stay reported first case on February 22. Subsequently, the person died during treatment. His family and friends were also affected. The country saw a spike in cases as no social distancing norm and lockdown was imposed. Odisha Government has done much earlier. We all should adhere to it and cooperate for our safety and security,” he added. The youth and his family members have been asked to remain in isolation. Though he in on normal diet, he is focusing on intake of foods that are rich in Vitamin C.