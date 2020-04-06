COVID-19: Police repeat plea to maintain social distancing at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the 48-hour shutdown in the Twin City ending on Sunday, police appealed the people of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to continue with the practice of maintaining social distancing.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said most of the essential commodity stores, vegetable markets and haats in the Twin City will open from Monday morning but requested the citizens to stay indoors as the 21-day shutdown is still effective.

“Maintain about six feet distance when you visit any essential commodity store, vegetable market or haat. Everyone should wear a mask or at least cover the face with a handkerchief before leaving their house for buying essential,” said Sarangi, while addressing a virtual press conference via a video calling app on Sunday.

The situation largely remained peaceful in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak cities during the 48-hour shutdown.However, a case was registered on Sunday against the persons, who violated the shutdown order and pelted stones at police personnel in Cuttack’s Kesarpur area when men in unfiorm reached the spot to enforce the order.

Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said action will be initiated against those shopkeepers who fail to ensure social distancing in front of their units till the situation improves.Police asked the shopkeepers to draw circles at a distance of five feet in front of their establishments and engage their salespersons to ensure that customers are standing away from each other.