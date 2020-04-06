STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Police repeat plea to maintain social distancing at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

The situation largely remained peaceful in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak cities during the 48-hour shutdown.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the 48-hour shutdown in the Twin City ending on Sunday, police appealed the people of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to continue with the practice of maintaining social distancing.
Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said most of the essential commodity stores, vegetable markets and haats in the Twin City will open from Monday morning but requested the citizens to stay indoors as the 21-day shutdown is still effective.

“Maintain about six feet distance when you visit any essential commodity store, vegetable market or haat. Everyone should wear a mask or at least cover the face with a handkerchief before leaving their house for buying essential,” said Sarangi, while addressing a virtual press conference via a video calling app on Sunday.

The situation largely remained peaceful in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak cities during the 48-hour shutdown.However, a case was registered on Sunday against the persons, who violated the shutdown order and pelted stones at police personnel in Cuttack’s Kesarpur area when men in unfiorm reached the spot to enforce the order.

Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said action will be initiated against those shopkeepers who fail to ensure social distancing in front of their units till the situation improves.Police asked the shopkeepers to draw circles at a distance of five feet in front of their establishments and engage their salespersons to ensure that customers are standing away from each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
social distancing Cuttack Bhubaneswar Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19'
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp