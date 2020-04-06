Coronavirus: Access to health care concern in Bhubaneswar's containment zone

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) grapples with a sudden spike of COVID-19 cases, the residents of Surya Nagar and Bomikhal here are at a loss in absence of adequate medicine supply in the two containment zones. Mostly families with senior citizens requiring medical attention and constant medication are spending anxious moments.

Even chemist stores in the localities were closed and BMC teams could not deliver essentials despite Government decision.The Corporation has formed 37 medical teams for Surya Nagar and 21 for Bomikhal. However, an official admitted that supply of medicine through these teams has not been possible as they have to visit hundreds of households every day for active surveillance. As many as 15 new cases were detected from Bomikhal alone on Sunday.

Suresh Sahoo, a differently-abled person from Surya Nagar, said though three days have passed since the area was declared a restricted zone, the Government officials are yet to reach out to the households to let them know about the facility available for delivery of medicines.

“Closure of medicine stores is a matter of concern especially when you have ailing parents at home. My parents are diabetic. Though the civic body is taking various measures, the existing arrangement is not of much help. There should be a round-the-clock helpline dedicated for supply of medicines and other health facility to households in the time of need,” he said.

Nearly 10 per cent people of Surya Nagar are senior citizens and in the age group of 70 to 90, BS Ray, another resident of the area, said.Besides, there are many heart, high blood pressure and diabetic who need medicines on time. “The residents are fully cooperating with the administration in fighting COVID-19 and request authorities to place a service delivery mechanism dedicated for supply of medicines,” he said.

A lady from Govind Vihar area of Bomikhal said physiotherapy of her mother, who met with an accident a few months back, has been affected due to sealing of the area. She further said the medicines she had ordered online wasn’t delivered as the area was sealed.

Sobha Kakkar, a 73-year-old resident of the locality, who appreciated the efforts of BMC, urged officials to take required measures in this regard.An official dealing with health issues of the area acknowledged that supply of medicine has remained a problem as delivery service providers for essentials and medicines have been prevented from entering these localities.

The official said though he received close to 100 calls inquiring about supply of medicines and other health facility, it was not possible on his part to address them all. “We are devising a plan to address this issue and it will be in place shortly,” he said.