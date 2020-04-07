STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar housing societies step up battle as COVID-19 sees spike

From hosting virtual meetings to restricting casual visitors, the residents are preferring preparedness over panic.

Hand sanitisers, sanitisers, coronavirus, hand hygiene

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the number of COVID-19 positive cases spikes and fear of coronavirus spread lurks, residents of housing societies and apartment complexes in the City have come up with their own set of rules, measures and action plan to tackle the outbreak.

From hosting virtual meetings to restricting casual visitors, the residents are preferring preparedness over panic. The crisis has, actually, strengthened the bond between members of various housing welfare societies. Members of Govind Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association were prompt enough to form a core team for handling the critical situation.

Every day, around 7 pm at least 20 members of the association connect to each other via conference call to conduct a virtual meeting. “We discuss about three things - if there’s health-related issues in any family, problems faced by them and sanitation of the neighbourhood. We also discuss about the various measures taken up by the State and the Central Governments,” said Jagadananda, key member of the association. This informal group also boosts the confidence of around 50 families staying in the area.

“We try to cheer up people via voice messages or conference calls. We are also trying to rope in a mental health expert for the conference call session,” he added. In apartment complexes, the welfare associations have issued circulars most of which include restriction on entry of outsiders as well as domestic helps or maids. The delivery executives are made to wait outside the main gate from where the concerned family goes and picks up the ordered item. Sanitisers have been placed at the main gate.

“We have wrapped the staircase railings and lift handles with paper. One needs to press buttons of lifts using toothpicks,” said Tanuj Saxena, general secretary of Nageswar Residency Owners’ Welfare Association. Similar restrictions have been put in place at Madhukunj apartments in Rasulgarh and Chandrama along Janpath. Special emphasis is laid on sanitisation of the apartment complex, said Rajesh Verma of Chandrima apartment.

In some areas, the senior citizens are proactive in spreading awareness about coronavirus via WhatsApp. “In my association, there are at least 100 members. They are all old. Every morning, we share motivational videos and awareness messages from the Government about the disease. We share videos of yoga and kirtan in our groups to lift up the spirit,” said 87-year-old Krupasindhu Sahoo, president of All Odisha Senior Citizen Association.

