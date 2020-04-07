Bhubaneswar residents scramble for essential items

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

Supply of essentials in Covid-19 containment zones remained in a complete mess even as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) added more areas under stringent restriction with the rise in number of people testing positive in the State Capital over the last few days.

Essentials goods like vegetables and groceries were yet to reach a large section of people living in the contained areas despite assurances by BMC and the Government. Medicine, in particular, was a concern. Though the BMC circulated a host of mobile numbers for delivery of groceries and vegetables, people complained that the contacts were out of service. Restless public flooded the police with calls seeking help for supply of essentials.

In many places, the supply was irre g u l a r l e av i n g p e o p l e waiting. The Commissionerate of Police on Monday shared a list of 11 BMC mobile vendors for supply of essentials in Surya Nagar, Bomikhal and parts of Jharpada which have been declared as containment zones.

However, after a few calls, the numbers went out of service leaving people clueless about the delivery. People said they are ready to cooperate with the administration and urged the civic body to address the issue at the earliest. “We have not been able to buy vegetables for the last five days as there is inadequate supply of essentials to our area. Authorities must look into this matter immediately,” said Surya Nagar resident Jitendra Mohanty.

The patchy and irregular supply left people jostling to procure it at many places. In Bomikhal, residents urged the Government and civic body to bring the supply system to order and ensure practice of social distancing norms near the mobile vans that delivered vegetables, groceries, milks and other essentials. On Monday evening, a group of 60 people was seen together to buy vegetables from a supply van near Ekamra cinema hall.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, however, urged people not to call those numbers. He said supply vans will regularly visit the containment zones once in a day and the timing for the same will be informed to the people on Tuesday. The BMC is said to have made 120 mobile vans operational in other parts of the City which will be increased to 200 subsequently.

Meanwhile, in a late development, the Government roped in six senior OAS officers who will assist BMC in delivery of public services.