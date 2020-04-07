Carcass of female gharial found in Luna river

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of a 5.4 feet long female gharial, with a radio transmitter fitted on it, was found in Luna river, a tributary of Mahanadi near Jayachandra village on Monday. The transmitter was fitted by the Forest department on the reptile last year for tracking its movement. Kendrapara Forest Range Officer Gobinda Chandra Rath said the carcass was found floating in the river. “We suspect the reptile got trapped in fishing nets in deep waters and was choked to death.

The carcass was sent to the Nandankanan zoological park in Bhubaneswar for autopsy. The autopsy report revealed that the gharial died as a result of grievous injuries,” he said. The number of Gharials (Gavialis gangeticus) has been decreasing alarmingly in the State despite of functioning of a Gharial breeding centre in Tikarapada in 1976.

The forest officials had counted only 14 Gharials during last year’s census in Satakosia Gorge within Tikarpada in Angul district. In order to save the species from extinction, the Forest department, in June last year, had released six Gharials fitted with radio transmitters with the help of Gharial Telemetry Project and Madras Crocodile Bank into Mahanadi river to track their movement.

The reptiles were brought in from Nandankanan zoo. The death of the Gharial proves that it moved from Satkosia to Luna river covering around 150 km. Six months back, another radio transmitter fitted Gharial was killed by some fishermen in Mahanadi river near Athagarh. “Now we are tracking the movement of the rest four reptiles,” said Deputy Director of Nandankanan zoological park Jayant Kumar Das.