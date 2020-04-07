Coronavirus blow to Odisha's betel vine farmers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Livelihood of thousands of farmers in the district is in jeopardy due to restrictions on transportation and sale of betel leaves following the lockdown. Farmers of Kujang, Erasama, Raghunathpur, Tirtol, Biridi and Jagatsinghpur blocks of the district maintain their livelihood by selling betel leaves.

They farmers supply the leaves to States like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and New Delhi by trucks and trains. However, the ban on transportation of goods other than the essential items has come as a bane for betel farmers.

Besides, closure of stationary and betel shops due to the lockdown has added to the miseries of these farmers. Unable to sell their produce in the local market, they are not witnessing rotting of betel leaves.

Sources said betel vine cultivation is the major source of livelihood for more than 50,000 farmers in the district. The leaves are sold between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per basket.

Farmer Rasabihari Nayak said betel vine cultivation was his traditional business and he used to generate a modest income from it. “Recently, many farmers faced a huge loss after our betel vines were damaged due to cyclone. Now, the coronavirus lockdown has added to our woes. We are finding it difficult to sustain our families in these testing times,” he said.

Sources said betel vines worth over lakhs of rupees have been damaged in each block due to the lockdown.

Trade union leader Nirvaya Samantray alleged that the State Government is yet to announce any relief measures for the affected betel vine cultivators. “Compensation should be immediately provided to the affected farmers as they are staring at miserable days ahead without any means of sustenance,” he said.

A senior officer of Horticulture department admitted that many betel vine farmers are facing trouble to market their produce due to the lockdown.