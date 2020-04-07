Coronavirus: Wearing masks must in Odisha from April 9

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With coronavirus infection registering a spike, the Odisha Government on Monday advised people, as a mandatory measure, to cover faces with homemade reusable cloth mask when they step out. The recommendation was based on a new guideline issued by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA which mandates wearing cloth mask in public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies where other forms of social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose until further orders,” said an order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

He directed the district and municipal authorities to ensure prevention of crowding and use of any form of masks/clothes such as handkerchiefs, bandanas, gamuchha (towel) and dupatta while stepping out of their houses. This order comes into effect from 7 am on April 9.

Issuing the order under section 24(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Tripathy, also chairperson of the State executive committee, said the virus is believed to be spreading through droplets and masks have been found to be extremely useful in controlling and containment of spread of the virus as seen from several global and national experiences.

The Health and Family Welfare department said, in case people are using disposable/single use masks, such masks shall be properly disposed of by following due procedure prescribed.Cloth masks should be cleaned with soap/detergent/disinfectant and water and sun dried for at least five hours after every single use. Masks used by one person must not be used by any other person.

“The cloth masks should not be placed on young children under age two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” said an advisory issued by the department.

In a separate order, the committee empowers the Health Secretary, Director of Medical Education and Training and Director of Health Services to requisition the services of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff or anybody having expertise in health care management either from Government or private organisations to assist the State in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.