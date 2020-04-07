Eight nabbed for lockdown flout in Jagatsinghpur 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Monday arrested eight persons of Tirtol on charges of violating the lockdown guidelines They had gathered near the Krishananadapur bridge under Tirtol police limits and were chit-chatting when police spotted them. Five motorcycles have also been seized from them.With people stepping out of their houses despite the lockdown, the district administration has decided to restrict sale of petrol and diesel. As per the decision, all fuel stations would close down and petrol and diesel will not be sold after 1 pm from Tuesday.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said despite frequent appeals, some people are roaming on streets without any legitimate reason. “Stringent action will henceforth be taken against all violators”, he said. Mohapatra directed owners of the stations not to provide fuel to people after 1 pm excluding Government officials on duty and those engaged in delivery of essential goods. Also, vendors at weekly haats will be arrested if they do not ensure social distancing among buyers.