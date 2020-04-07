STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Eight nabbed for lockdown flout in Jagatsinghpur 

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said despite frequent appeals, some people are roaming on streets without any legitimate reason. 

Published: 07th April 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Odisha police (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Monday arrested eight persons of Tirtol on charges of violating the lockdown guidelines They had gathered near the Krishananadapur bridge under Tirtol police limits and were chit-chatting when police spotted them. Five motorcycles have also been seized from them.With people stepping out of their houses despite the lockdown, the district administration has decided to restrict sale of petrol and diesel. As per the decision, all fuel stations would close down and petrol and diesel will not be sold after 1 pm from Tuesday.  

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said despite frequent appeals, some people are roaming on streets without any legitimate reason. “Stringent action will henceforth be taken against all violators”, he said. Mohapatra directed owners of the stations not to provide fuel to people after 1 pm excluding Government officials on duty and those engaged in delivery of essential goods. Also, vendors at weekly haats will be arrested if they do not ensure social distancing among buyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp