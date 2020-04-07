STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Farmers of Cuttack set social distance example

Villagers take up harvesting at their farmland involving family members

Published: 07th April 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers maintain social distancing while harvesting crops in their farmland at Similipur village in Cuttack | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: It’s harvest time for winter crops. Else, farmers will end up with heavy losses. Acute labour shortage due to lockdown has already brought troubled times for farmers of Damapada in Cuttack dstrict. But they are not the ones to give up. Faced with government-imposed norms like social distancing and shortage of labour, the Damapada farmers have taken the help of neighbours to carry on their harvesting as well as post harvesting work while maintaining social-distancing to keep the virus at bay. 

Hundreds of farmers of Karabara, Mukundapur, Charigheria, Ramachandrapur and Similipur villages in the block depend on groundnut cultivation for livelihood. During harvesting time in April, they dig up groundnut plants and carry crops in tractors and trolleys from their farmlands to threshing floors near their houses where the pods and vines are dried, cleaned and separated.

Since it is a labour intensive operation, shortage of labour is often experienced during peak harvesting seasons which is why farmers involve their family members. However, with lockdown period on, the groundnut farmers initially faced tough time to carry their crop to threshing floor in absence of tractors and trolleys. 

To overcome the problems of labour shortage and transportation unavailability, the farmers have taken up harvesting process at their farmland involving family members as well as neighbours. “Since I could not transport crops to my threshing floor, I took help of my neighbouring farmer family’s help and started harvesting. We adhere to the guideline to prevent the spread of coronavirus and maintain at least two meter distance from each other while harvesting groundnut,” said a farmer Raghab Behera.

While, the government is creating massive awareness for maintaining social distancing, the initiatives of these farmers will no doubt be a noble example for others in urban areas where people are violating social distancing, mostly at market places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuttack Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak social distancing Odisha farmers
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp