STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandankanan zoo scans its own after New York tiger catches COVID-19

Keeping in view the outbreak of the virus, the Zoo authorities have already restricted the number of zoo staff to minimum.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

tiger_cubs_at_Vandalur_Zoo

For representational purpose. .(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A tiger in New York zoo contracting COVID-19, the Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities on Monday stepped up measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in the animal park.

After getting a circular from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in this regard, Nandankanan Deputy Director Jayant Das said the zoo has stepped up vigil to ensure that no animal in the zoo contracts the virus. “Hand gloves, masks and sanitisers have been mandated for zookeepers, while CCTV surveillance enhanced to report about any abnormal behaviour of the wild animals,” he said.

Keeping in view the outbreak of the virus, the Zoo authorities have already restricted the number of zoo staff to minimum. “Only those dealing with zoo animals have been asked to come,” he said. The Nandankanan management has also initiated the process for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for zoo veterinarians and keepers.

“As a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York contracted the virus, we are focused about the health of cat species here,” he said. Apart from 14 lions and 25 tigers, the zoo has other wild animals of the cat family including leopard, fishing cat and common palm civet.

The CZA has asked all zoo authorities to carefully monitor carnivores especially among cat, ferret and primates and send samples of suspected cases every fortnight to animal health institute for COVID-19 test. The Zoo authorities have also been asked to follow the disinfection protocol. Apart from CZA, the National Tiger Conservation Authority has asked Odisha Chief Wildlife Warden to adopt required measures in sanctuaries and tiger reserves, and closely observe symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as respiratory signs of nasal discharge and coughing through direct observation as well as through camera traps.

The State wildlife officials have also been advised to minimise human interference in wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nandankanan Zoological Park Odisha zoo Coronavirus Tiger COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp