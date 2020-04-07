Senior lawyer Ashwini Mishra passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Senior advocate of Orissa High Court Ashwini Mishra passed away recently while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He was 72.

He is survived by a daughter and two sons. Born in 1948, Mishra entered joined the profession in 1972 and worked as a lawyer under late Justice Lingaraj Rath.

Later, he became a senior advocate of the High Court. Mishra was also elected as the secretary of High Court Bar Association in 1996. His death has created a vacuum in State’s legal fraternity, said lawyer Sashibhusan Jena.