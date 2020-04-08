STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar landlord waives one month rent for over 25 tenants

The tenants, already reeling under financial crisis, breathed a sigh of relief after the landlord’s kind gesture towards them.

Published: 08th April 2020 12:02 PM

keys, House keys

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A humanitarian gesture in these trying times can provide much-needed relief. When it comes in the form of rent waiver, it does benefit the lower-income groups which are struggling to make ends meet with their shops and business shut.

A city-based landlord Prashant Kumar Srichandanray seems to have understood this. He not only decided to forego last month’s rent for all his tenants but also assured them not to worry if they are unable to pay this month’s in May, too. Srichandanray, who stays with his family in Rasulgarh area, has given his property on rent to different sections of people, including laborers. He collects rent in the first week of every month from about 24 families staying in his houses at Canal Road and Rasulgarh Square. But, as the financial crisis is looming, he informed the tenants that they do not have to pay last month’s rent. His tenants include laborers staying in nine rooms in a plot at Puri Bypass Road.

“Most of the shops, our family has given on rent, are shut since the lockdown was imposed. Some laborers staying here have returned to their native places, while others are hardly left with any money,” he said. “I decided to forego every tenant’s rent. I have also told them not to worry if they are unable to pay this month’s rent too,” he added. The tenants, already reeling under financial crisis, breathed a sigh of relief after the landlord’s kind gesture towards them. He collects more than `60,000 in rent from the tenants every month.

House owners urged not to harass tenants
Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Tuesday again urged house owners not to harass persons engaged in the fight against COVID-19 during the lockdown period after two nurses working in a private hospital were evicted from their rented accommodation. Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said the two nurses providing home-based critical care and post-hospitalization care to a patient were evicted from their rented houses by their landlord with support of their neighbors fearing that the women might be carriers of the virus. “Please do not lockdown humanity even as human beings are locked down due to COVID-19 outbreak,” Bagchi said and expressed concern over the behaviour of house owners in Bhubaneswar. The nurses vacated their rented house and shifted to another place, he said.

