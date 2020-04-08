STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC’s ‘essential’ failure drives people out of homes

Absence of a clear mechanism to order medicines, LPG and cash withdrawal remains a huge concern in containment zones of city

The coronavirus ward at SCBMCH in Cuttack

The coronavirus ward at SCBMCH in Cuttack (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patchy supply of essentials in containment zones in the Capital forced residents to step outside and break social distancing protocol even as non-availability of a mechanism to order medicines, LPG and cash withdrawal remained a huge concern.

Though the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday improved supply of milk and egg in parts of Surya Nagar and Bomikhal, delivery of grocery and vegetables continued to be a grey area.
Residents were desperate in absence of information on contact numbers of vendor vans and their arrival time. The unregulated supply of daily essentials and delay in redressal of the problems prompted people to come out of their homes throwing the social distancing cautions to wind.

“The supply van has not reached our area within Surya Nagar for the last five days for which I had to step out and find a way to Siripur to buy groceries,” said a local requesting anonymity.For residents of Bomikhal, lack of information on arrival of vans was not the only problem. All these vehicles had to park outside the barricaded zones with no entry and exit points available which meant people were asked to reach one place to buy essentials.

“In such cases, it is the administration which is breaking its own rule and the whole purpose is defeated,” said Prashant Panda, president of Govind Vihar Society.Former State Information Commissioner Jagadananda, a resident of Govind Vihar, said it is critical for BMC at this time to strengthen citizen feedback system by developing partnership with residence welfare associations and civic societies to resolve the issues.

Residents in containment zones including Jadupur and Kapilaprasad also proposed that vegetable and grocery stores which have shut down now must be taken over and run by the civic body to meet the local requirements.

An officer in-charge of supply of essentials to containment zones said though the civic body has planned this, the shopkeepers are not showing interest.

Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said efforts are on to make the delivery service smooth in containment zones. The civic body is ensuring that persons delivering LPG are allowed inside the containment zones with adequate precaution.

BMC sources said mobile ATM of Axis Bank has started providing service in Surya Nagar. From Wednesday, it will cover other containment zones in a phased manner.

On the day, five vegetable, three grocery and four milk vans were sent to Bomikhal area. Similarly, two vegetable and as many grocery vans were dispatched to Surya Nagar. Supply of essentials was also ensured in Azad Nagar and Jadupur area.

“These are difficult times and we are aware of the limitations of BMC. However, if an active partnership is developed between the civic body and citizens’ and residential welfare associations with a nodal officer assigned, issues can be resolved with ease,” Jagadananda said.

