Drones to keep an eye on ECoR assets

Published: 08th April 2020 12:06 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time in Indian Railways, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has deployed drones to maintain surveillance since some of its sections either have no movement or restricted engagement of security personnel after the lockdown was enforced last month.

Though passenger services were suspended, movement of goods trains was allowed to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country.

Since it is not feasible to deploy security personnel near all railway tracks, it was decided to deploy drones to conduct patrolling in Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Visakhapatnam. The drones will keep a vigil on movable and immovable assets. Many parts of ECoR are also affected by Maoist problems.

Drones will capture images of the railway tracks and other unmanned railway property and the data will be stored for future references. RPF will decide the drone’s deployment and each device will operate for a minimum of five hours every day.  The facility might be introduced in Cuttack and Puri as well as per the surveillance requirement there, said sources.

“The security of unattended railway property and vital installations is pivotal. It is also necessary to ensure that no unauthorised movement of the people takes place through the railway tracks,” said Chief Public Relations Officer of ECoR JP Mishra.

