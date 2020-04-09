STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Faecal treatment, disinfectant cells on IIT-BBS radar

The IIT-Bhubaneswar (BBS) is working on a special waste management mechanism that would deal with faecal matters generated in Covid-19 hospitals of the State.

IIT-Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The IIT-Bhubaneswar (BBS) is working on a special waste management mechanism that would deal with faecal matters generated in COVID-19 hospitals of the State. In hospitals treating COVID patients, human excreta will be produced in huge quantity and the premier institute will come up with a system to deal with it. “The urine and stool of patients may contain the virus and can’t be left untreated. It needs special treatment before it is released into the municipal system. Our teams have studied the methods of special waste treatment for the faeces and urine,” Director, Prof R V Rajakumar said on Wednesday.

The system may be needed to be installed in an individual’s room or in the entire hospital. The group has also studied what treatment could be required at the city level, he informed. The team which comprises researchers from environmental engineering department of the institute has studied the outcome and is ready to provide the assistance any time, Prof Rajakumar said. 

The IIT, which has formed research teams to help State Government in its fight against the virus, is working on multiple subjects. From management of COVID patients’ stool to creating disinfectant chambers, the institute’s researchers are working round the clock to provide innovative solutions to practical problems that will be encountered during management of patients. Another team is working on the problems related to instruments like fogging machines and spraying tools. Not just that, the research team is also trying to come up with low-cost ventilators. A third team is working on manufacturing different types of disinfectants and sanitizers.

The researchers are also working on making disinfectant chambers. An individual can walk into the chamber of fog for 20 to 30 seconds for complete disinfection. “We have crudely made a chamber which has been kept at the institute’s main gate for testing. The primary aspects have already been tested and some innovations are being worked out. Researchers are trying to ascertain which disinfectants will be harmless to human beings,” the Director said. Studies are also being conducted on long term problems as the researchers are trying to come up with solutions for creating inhibitors so that effect of the virus is contained. Research is being conducted on therapeutics and behavioral studies related to COVID-19.

