Odisha govt widens social security net 

The State Government on Wednesday claimed to have brought more destitute and helpless persons under its social security net.

Published: 09th April 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday claimed to have brought more destitute and helpless persons under its social security net. Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said around 3.28 lakh destitute and helpless persons were provided food in 5,264 gram panchayats and 27,688 persons in 113 urban local bodies (ULBs).

Similarly, food and accommodation have been ensured through 1,948 camps for around 65,000 guest workers from various States stranded at different places of Odisha. The Government has provided 5.65 lakh tonne rice and wheat in advance for April, May and June to 3.3 crore beneficiaries covered under the food security schemes. 

As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said over 18.47 lakh families have been given Rs 184.75 crore at RS 1,000 per beneficiary. In this process, 36,020 new beneficiaries have been included under the social security net, he said. Besides, over 31.9 lakh families have also been provided PDS through 12,356 fair price shops in the State. 

Social distancing guidelines are being strictly adhered to during supply of PDS, Bagchi said and added that persons with disabilities and elder citizens are being given PDS at their doorsteps.  Shops are being regularly monitored to check price, he said and added that distribution and supply of LPG is normal and fuel outlets are functioning normally. Bagchi also said farm operations and farm workers are allowed for the ongoing Rabi and preparatory activities of Kharif season. Harvesting of agricultural produce, including fruits and vegetables, will continue with labour engagement while maintaining social distancing, Bagchi said.

