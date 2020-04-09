Pradhan’s wife, daughter stitch masks in lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to encourage people to wear homemade mask for better personal hygiene and protection from coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday shared pictures of his wife and daughter making masks at home.

The Minister’s wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha are seen sitting on the floor as they stitch face masks using a traditional hand sewing machine. “We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones,” Pradhan tweeted.

The Union Minister’s tweet came after the Central Government issued an advisory urging people to use homemade protective covers for face and mouth to prevent the spread of the virus. A couple of days ago, Pradhan had praised the effort of ZP member from Badamba Sasmita Mohapatra who set an example by preparing and distributing masks for people in Odisha.

