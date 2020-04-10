Bhubaneswar civic body snaps door delivery, residents’ misery compounds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Disruption in supply of kitchen essentials to households during the lockdown period is only growing bigger in the Capital due to alleged lack of coordination among Government agencies and stakeholders. Abrupt withdrawal of door-to-door delivery service by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and rising temperature have only added to the pain of consumers.

On Thursday, many households in parts of Kharavel Nagar, Paika Nagar and other areas of the City, barring containment zones, had to tread long distances for purchasing vegetables and groceries as kiosks were not open in their area and grocery shops remained closed in some places. Two days back, BMC had issued a fresh list of vendors for home delivery of vegetables and groceries in the city but like earlier days of lockdown, this time too the phone numbers remained out of service.

An official dealing with supply of essentials said the service was withdrawn due to shortage of manpower. “Instead, BMC has allowed opening of vegetable and grocery shops in all localities, except those declared containment zones, for the benefit of households,” he said. Some residents in Kharavel Nagar area, however, complained that vegetable shops were closed in their locality and many people had to return empty handed.

Member of a housing society in the area said, he had ventured out to procure vegetables but to his dismay, he did not find any nearby and his search took him to Rajmahal Square. “I had to get some veggies and my search for it led me all the way to Mother’s Public School Ground, a walk of nearly 45 minutes in the scorching sun,” he said.

BMC, which had earlier created 68 small haats in the City for selling vegetables and groceries during the lockdown, subsequently decided to open 41 more such haats. It also allowed 35 vendors to sell vegetables on the Rajmahal-Janpath stretch. However, vendors are not showing interest to sell at the spots due to difficulties in transportation of the essentials. “Small vegetable vendors not having trade licence or pass are facing difficulties in transporting their goods from one locality to another,” said BC Sahoo, Secretary of Rajdhani Dainik Haat Association.BMC Commissioner couldn’t be reached for his comment.

Streamline supply in City: Vendors

Bhubaneswar: Vegetable vendors on Thursday demanded streamlining of essentials in the City to cater to the needs of citizens during the lockdown. Supply of vegetables to the city, which has already shrunk by around 40 per cent after closure of religious institutions, hotels and restaurants, is now reducing further in the absence of a strong system to ensure free transport of essentials and a mechanism for its proper distribution. Secretary of Rajdhani Dainik Haat Association BC Sahoo said though vegetable in sufficient quantity is arriving in the city, some vendors are unable to lift it due to various restrictions. Unit I Market Association president Gayadhar Swain said from 150-200 tonne per day, supply of vegetables has come down to less than 70 tonne a day for Bhubaneswar, Khurda and other nearby areas. He has proposed shifting of the wholesale vegetable market to Aiginia from Unit-1 during lockdown for easy transportation

of the supplies.