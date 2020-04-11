Rapid test for migrant workers soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has set a target to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests on over two lakh migrant workers who are now stranded at different places of the State. Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty told media persons on Friday that the approval of antibody-based rapid testing of coronavirus by the Centre will prove a boon for Odisha.

Stating that nearly one lakh migrant workers have returned to Odisha from high-burden states, Mohanty said there are reports of friction between returnees and villagers. Putting such a large population in quarantine is also proving taxing for the administration, he said and added that as the current confirmatory real-time PCR is time-consuming, the rapid test will come handy in eliminating nearly 98 percent of cases that test negative in RTPCR.

“COVID-19 rapid tests will ease the burden on the Government machinery and will help ensure that resources are dedicated to positive cases,” he said. Chief Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said food and accommodation have been ensured through 2,012 camps for around 70,000 guest workers from different states who are stranded in Odisha. Besides, 3,31,859 and 31,832 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5,385 panchayats and 114 ULBs respectively.