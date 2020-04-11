The East Coast Railway to run parcel express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday announced running of a parcel express train between Bangalore and Assam through its jurisdiction from both the directions for transportation of essential commodities during lockdown.

The train having stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Vishakhapatnam will depart from Yesvantpur (Bangalore) at 6 pm on Saturday and reach Dimapur in Assam at 8.40 am on April 14. From opposite direction, the train will leave Dimapur at 9 pm on April 14 and reach Yesvantpur at 2 pm on April 17. ECoR officials said the parcel train is being run in addition to the parcel express trains between Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur via Rayagada, Visakhapatnam and Cuttack.

Parcel trains are also running between Southern part of India to Howrah and North East parts of the country carrying essential commodities, especially medicine, milk powder, salt etc through ECoR jurisdiction. Coal and food grains such as wheat and rice are being loaded from different loading points in its jurisdiction, they said. Officials said those interested to book their parcel may get information from senior divisional managers, Sambeet Nayak (8455886950) at Sambalpur, PK Samal (8455887950) at Khurda Road and Suneel Kumar (8978080950) at Waltair.