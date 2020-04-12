Activists lay social media bridge for Govt to help hungry migrants

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of 20 workers from Odisha are stranded at Annur Road in Coimbatore since the lockdown. Employed at Laxmi Machine Works Ltd, a textile machinery manufacturer, they are left with no money or food with the Government yet to come to their rescue. One among them, Sanatan Mallik, a native of Khamar village in Boudh district, has a brain tumour and needed immediate medical attention.

Like Sanatan, thousands of distressed migrant workers in Odisha and outside pose a Herculean task for the State. Not everyone is registered, nor can the Government helplines reach them all. Amid the crisis, a network of activists and volunteers has come to their aid through a simple WhatsApp group - Odisha Disaster Mitigation Mapping and Intervention Initiative for COVID-19 – which not only maps stranded migrant labourers but also facilitates food, shelter, essentials and medical aid by creating a connect with the State administration. The group took up Sanatan’s case with Coimbatore administration which assured medical assistance.

Led by activist-cum-journalist, Sudhir Patnaik, the group – comprising fellow activists and volunteers Mahendra Parida, Sandip Kumar Patnaik, Dhirendra Panda, Subhash Sahoo and Subrat Beura - has become a pan-India network with over 200 members. All of them chip in either by liaisoning with the State Governments or local NGOs and activists.

“If migrants from other states are stuck here, we contact helplines of Odisha Government and inform the Development Commissioner. If the liaisioning fails, we ask local NGOs, funding agencies and activists to help them. A similar process is followed in case of Odia workers stranded outside,” said Sandip.Every day, the group receives at least 1,000 messages from volunteers about migrants seeking support for surviving through the lockdown which are taken up for assistance.

Like Mahendra received information about 40 road construction workers from Jharkhand stranded in Dhenkanal’s Parjang. Their contractor had fled to Gujarat without providing them their two months wages and food. “We took it up with the Labour Department which ensured that the labourers got their money and food”, he said. Many cases from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka are taken up on a daily basis. Not all cases come to the notice of State Government because official data is not available. In such circumstances, it is groups like this which are of immense help, said Manas Patnaik who works for migrant labourers and has facilitated drinking water and ration for 10,000 Odia labourers stuck outside.