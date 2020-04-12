Balangir traffic constable distributes food to destitute

By Express News Service

A traffic constable of Balangir is distributing food to the destitute struggling to survive during the lockdown period. Manjari Biswal, who lives with her husband and eight-year-old child in Balangir town, is funding it out of her salary.Director General of Police Abhay who visited Balangir district on Friday to review about the lockdown enforcement came to know about Biswal’s compassion for the destitute. “We all felt encouraged to see Manjari providing food to the destitute. She has left an impression among us that we all should do something extra for the society,” the DGP said.

Manjari has now found more support from her ilk with colleagues and senior officers arranging food for about 50 to 60 destitute in the town. All of them pay from their salary. The food is cooked at police reserve mess in Balangir town and distributed to the needy staying in slums and migrant workers in the afternoon and night every day.

Manjari Biswal had recently found `10,000 and returned it to the person who had lost it. She received praise for her act of honesty. Odisha Police has been on the frontline to enforce lockdown and ensure social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

