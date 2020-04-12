Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sanitation workers face pay cut

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing lockdown that will remain in force till April 30 has brought misery for hundreds of contractual sanitation workers in the city. With wage cut announced for not joining duty, the workers are staring at an uncertain future. Members of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Workers’ Union said around 2,400 workers have been engaged by three private agencies - Jagruti, Ramky and PMR - for sanitation work in 57 wards in the city.

Similarly, around 700 workers have been engaged by the civic body on contractual labour roll (CLR) for the purpose in 10 other wards. All these workers are daily wage earners who face wage cut if they fail to join duty during the lockdown period, the union leaders alleged.

In view of coronavirus scare, the civic body has asked the private agencies not to engage workers above 50 years of age for sanitation work. With no financial security for these workers in place, they have lost their livelihood. “Around 300 to 400 sanitation workers are facing financial stress due to the decision. However, the contractual agencies or the civic body is yet to work out a plan to compensate them,” said Sahadev Nayak, a leader of the union.

Apart from this, Nayak said, around 200 sanitation workers who travel from Jatni are unable to reach Bhubaneswar and join work. “The private agencies or civic body are neither arranging any vehicle for them nor taking any measure for their compensation,” he said.The members also alleged that around 100 workers living in the containment zones are also unable to move outside but are yet to be extended any help. “If workers, who walk or use public transport to reach different wards for sanitation, fail to join duty any day during the lockdown, he/she loses the wage for the day.

The civic body must address this issue,” said general secretary of the union Gurubari Nayak. This apart, the sanitation workers don’t have adequate gloves and masks to perform their duty.BMC Deputy Commissioner for sanitation Subhendu Sahu, however, said passes have been issued to sanitation workers and the agencies should make transport arrangement for the workforce coming from other parts. The civic body authorities, however, remained tight-lipped regarding wage to workers who have been prevented from work or unable to join during the lockdown. The private agencies couldn’t be reached for their comments.