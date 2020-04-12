STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fish sale to resume in Bhubaneswar from today

Good news for fish lovers of the city who have been missing it in the market for the last six days.

Published: 12th April 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing ignored at Patel Marg where Unit-IV fish market was shifted in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Image is used for representational purposes. | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Good news for fish lovers of the city who have been missing it in the market for the last six days. Fish traders have decided to resume sale from Sunday following assurance from the municipal administration for logistic support and other cooperation to retailers.The decision to restart sale of fish was taken after a meeting with senior officers of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

“We have placed order for two truck-load of fish (around 12 tonnes) from Andhra Pradesh. After observing the market situation and demand for fish, we will decided the next course of action,” said S K Mustafa, a wholesaler and exporter of fish of Unit-IV market.It has been decided that the wholesalers will deliver fish at major retail points of the city located at Jaydev Vihar, Indradhanu Market, C S Pur, Damana, Badagada Haat and Rabi Talkies Chowk. 

“It will be the responsibility of BMC to regulate the buyers, maintain social distancing during trading time and ensure that the retailers are not harassed by the police,” said Mustafa, who is also advisor to Jay Jawan Matschya Byabasayee Sangh.He said the decision to stop sale of fish was taken after traders find it difficult to keep the trade running due to disruption in supply from Andhra Pradesh, the major supplier to the State. 

The State Government on Saturday decided to relax restrictions on fishing, transportation and marketing of fish and marine products following a fresh guidelines issued by the Centre. “Operation of fishing (marine) /aquaculture industry, including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing, has been exempted from restriction,” said an order issued by Union Home Secretary. 
Welcoming the Government decision, chairman of Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Tara Ranjan Patnaik said what is more important is proper implementation of the order at the ground level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation fish markets fish lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp