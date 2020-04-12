Fish sale to resume in Bhubaneswar from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Good news for fish lovers of the city who have been missing it in the market for the last six days. Fish traders have decided to resume sale from Sunday following assurance from the municipal administration for logistic support and other cooperation to retailers.The decision to restart sale of fish was taken after a meeting with senior officers of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

“We have placed order for two truck-load of fish (around 12 tonnes) from Andhra Pradesh. After observing the market situation and demand for fish, we will decided the next course of action,” said S K Mustafa, a wholesaler and exporter of fish of Unit-IV market.It has been decided that the wholesalers will deliver fish at major retail points of the city located at Jaydev Vihar, Indradhanu Market, C S Pur, Damana, Badagada Haat and Rabi Talkies Chowk.

“It will be the responsibility of BMC to regulate the buyers, maintain social distancing during trading time and ensure that the retailers are not harassed by the police,” said Mustafa, who is also advisor to Jay Jawan Matschya Byabasayee Sangh.He said the decision to stop sale of fish was taken after traders find it difficult to keep the trade running due to disruption in supply from Andhra Pradesh, the major supplier to the State.

The State Government on Saturday decided to relax restrictions on fishing, transportation and marketing of fish and marine products following a fresh guidelines issued by the Centre. “Operation of fishing (marine) /aquaculture industry, including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing, has been exempted from restriction,” said an order issued by Union Home Secretary.

Welcoming the Government decision, chairman of Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Tara Ranjan Patnaik said what is more important is proper implementation of the order at the ground level.